7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• MDC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares increased by 134.78% to $2.70 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock increased by 6.17% to $2.41.

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) stock increased by 4.27% to $22.94.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 4.10% to $1.27. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 3.17% to $4.40. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jun 17, is at Sell, with a price target of $4.

Losers

• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 10.31% to $2 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined 3.04% to $2.23.