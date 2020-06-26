7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• MDC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares increased by 134.78% to $2.70 during Friday's pre-market session.
• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock increased by 6.17% to $2.41.
• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) stock increased by 4.27% to $22.94.
• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock moved upwards by 4.10% to $1.27. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.
• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 3.17% to $4.40. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jun 17, is at Sell, with a price target of $4.
Losers
• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) shares fell 10.31% to $2 during Friday's pre-market session.
• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined 3.04% to $2.23.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas