8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) stock rose 14.83% to $12.85 during Friday's pre-market session.
• Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock increased by 13.54% to $12.24. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Jun 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.
• Firsthand Tech Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares increased by 9.43% to $4.76.
• Tortoise Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE:SHLL) shares rose 8.23% to $18.80.
Losers
• Puhui Wealth Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock decreased by 11.85% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session.
• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock fell 8.68% to $0.62.
• Broadway Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock declined 5.65% to $2.17.
• Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock fell 3.15% to $200.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $177.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas