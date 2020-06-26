8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) stock rose 14.83% to $12.85 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) stock increased by 13.54% to $12.24. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Jun 17, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.

• Firsthand Tech Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares increased by 9.43% to $4.76.

• Tortoise Acquisition, Inc. (NYSE:SHLL) shares rose 8.23% to $18.80.

Losers

• Puhui Wealth Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock decreased by 11.85% to $5.95 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) stock fell 8.68% to $0.62.

• Broadway Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYFC) stock declined 5.65% to $2.17.

• Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock fell 3.15% to $200.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $177.