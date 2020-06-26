20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock rose 43.93% to $10.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) stock moved upwards by 30.19% to $8.15. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Apr 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares moved upwards by 23.15% to $1.33.

• Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved upwards by 21.98% to $11.21.

• Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares increased by 20.02% to $33.75. The most recent rating by Needham, on May 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock moved upwards by 17.88% to $1.78. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock rose 16.61% to $6.60.

• Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock rose 16.40% to $2.20.

• Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares rose 14.58% to $1.02.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock increased by 13.04% to $3.12.

Losers

• DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares fell 16.67% to $4.50 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares fell 13.50% to $10.25.

• Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) stock decreased by 7.94% to $22.71. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Jun 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) shares decreased by 7.14% to $1.17.

• Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares decreased by 6.46% to $0.22. The most recent rating by Chardan Capital, on Jun 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 5.39% to $0.54.

• BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares fell 4.37% to $57.10. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Jun 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $63.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock fell 4.26% to $0.34.

• Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares fell 3.98% to $5.79. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Jun 25, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock declined 3.77% to $2.30.