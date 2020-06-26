14 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• UTStarcom Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 40.45% to $2.50 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 8.49% to $0.57.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 8.06% to $2.28.

• CalAmp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares increased by 7.35% to $8.25. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on Apr 17, the current rating is at Buy.

• Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) shares rose 7.30% to $15. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $19.

• QuickLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock rose 6.77% to $3.47. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on May 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares increased by 5.41% to $1.95.

• Infosys, Inc. (NYSE:INFY) stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $9.71. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Gridsum Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) shares increased by 4.12% to $0.76.

Losers

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock decreased by 9.02% to $2.22 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares fell 7.27% to $1.53.

• Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) stock fell 5.44% to $0.40.

• Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) shares declined 4.60% to $3.32.

• 9F, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) stock declined 3.70% to $3.90.