9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares moved upwards by 17.02% to $0.54 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Amplify Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AMPY) stock increased by 5.30% to $1.39.

• NGL Energy Partners, Inc. (NYSE:NGL) stock increased by 3.62% to $4.29. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Jun 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHK) shares fell 6.58% to $11.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares fell 5.13% to $0.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 15, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares fell 4.75% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares declined 4.40% to $7.83.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) shares decreased by 3.57% to $0.74. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 13, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Abraxas Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares fell 3.17% to $0.26.