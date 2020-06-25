10 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock moved upwards by 17.54% to $2.01 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock increased by 7.69% to $1.82.

• Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 5.10% to $0.63. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on Apr 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KC) shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $27.77.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 3.24% to $3.19.

Losers

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock decreased by 5.06% to $2.25 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) stock declined 4.56% to $0.73.

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 3.56% to $2.17.

• Immersion, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock fell 3.47% to $5.56.

• SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock declined 3.02% to $144. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Jun 25, is at Sell, with a price target of $126.