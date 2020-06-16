10 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares increased by 6.41% to $55.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on May 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares moved upwards by 5.83% to $1.27.

• Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares increased by 5.57% to $0.59.

• US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) stock rose 5.27% to $21.38. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

• New Age Beverages, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares rose 4.73% to $1.77.

• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares moved upwards by 4.60% to $5. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Jun 2, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock moved upwards by 4.60% to $6.14.

• Wah Fu Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock increased by 4.22% to $4.94.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) stock increased by 3.49% to $52.47. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock increased by 3.11% to $1.16.