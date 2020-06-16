16 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares moved upwards by 35.82% to $26.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Apr 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $23.

• Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock increased by 7.26% to $125.30. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on May 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $123.

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares increased by 6.95% to $2.23. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Integrated Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock rose 6.04% to $4.39.

• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock increased by 4.65% to $0.90.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $2.74.

• GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) shares rose 3.61% to $63.20. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on Jun 12, the current rating is at Hold.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 3.60% to $2.30.

• Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) shares moved upwards by 3.60% to $100.75. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $62.

• Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) shares moved upwards by 3.42% to $5.29. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 8, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.

Losers

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares fell 23.55% to $5 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• The9, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 23.04% to $0.89.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares declined 6.64% to $4.22.

• Points International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares declined 6.40% to $9.22. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on Apr 16, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $13.

• Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) stock declined 4.11% to $1.40.

• Blue Hat Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock fell 3.20% to $1.21.