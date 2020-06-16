Market Overview

13 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Gainers

WisdomTree Inv, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares rose 10.32% to $3.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 4, is at Overweight, with a price target of $4.

CURO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CURO) shares moved upwards by 7.42% to $9.56. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.

Hallmark Financial Servs, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) stock rose 6.78% to $4.25. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Apr 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Opes Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPES) stock increased by 6.28% to $13.70.

Futu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock increased by 5.33% to $21.75.

Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) stock rose 4.49% to $6.17.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $11.70.

Synchrony Finl, Inc. (NYSE:SYF) stock increased by 4.10% to $25.41. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 22, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $21.

Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE:RBS) stock rose 4.04% to $3.22.

Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) shares increased by 3.96% to $55.10. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $64.

 

Losers

Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE:JT) stock fell 9.64% to $0.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Oxbridge Re Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock declined 5.98% to $1.10.

Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PT) stock fell 5.17% to $0.90.

 

