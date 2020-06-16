11 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares increased by 13.98% to $3.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• CBL & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) stock rose 10.49% to $0.32. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 7, is at Underweight, with a price target of $0.

• Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares rose 8.74% to $12.56. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Jun 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $16.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) stock rose 8.61% to $5.36. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 27, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• Western Asset Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:WMC) stock rose 8.38% to $3.17. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on May 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG) stock rose 7.84% to $1.10. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on Jun 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Pennsylvania REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PEI) shares rose 7.74% to $1.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) shares rose 7.63% to $10.30. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on Jun 15, the current rating is at Underperform.

• New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE:NRZ) shares increased by 7.10% to $8.45. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on May 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.

• Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $8.25. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on Jun 4, is at Sell, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares fell 6.98% to $1.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session.