20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares rose 68.72% to $15.10 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.

• BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock increased by 30.86% to $2.12.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 22.39% to $0.82.

• Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock moved upwards by 16.84% to $0.43.

• Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) stock increased by 11.11% to $1.60.

• Eli Lilly, Inc. (NYSE:LLY) stock moved upwards by 9.54% to $155. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $167.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares rose 8.47% to $1.92. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Jun 16, is at Speculative Buy, with a price target of $5.

• ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock rose 8.32% to $6.25. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Jun 9, is at Overweight, with a price target of $15.

• Affimed, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $3.53.

• Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock rose 7.05% to $0.88. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on May 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

Losers

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares fell 10.80% to $0.40 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on May 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) stock fell 9.48% to $5.25.

• Hancock Jaffe, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) stock decreased by 9.02% to $0.38.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares fell 6.96% to $0.46.

• Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares decreased by 6.88% to $1.76.

• Immuron, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRN) stock declined 6.15% to $9.01.

• Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares declined 4.76% to $1.20.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock decreased by 4.43% to $0.67.

• IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares declined 4.21% to $4.10.

• XTL Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock declined 4.14% to $1.62.