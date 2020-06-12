Market Overview

13 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 43.53% to $4.88 during Friday's pre-market session.

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares moved upwards by 25.56% to $1.13.

Hallmark Financial Servs, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) shares moved upwards by 20.81% to $4.18. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on Apr 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares moved upwards by 10.75% to $1.03.

Alliance Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:ADS) stock increased by 8.92% to $51.80. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $60.

Opes Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPES) stock moved upwards by 8.40% to $12.90.

MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock rose 8.30% to $3.

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) shares moved upwards by 7.39% to $1.09. The most recent rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods, on May 7, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $1.

Aegon, Inc. (NYSE:AEG) shares increased by 7.31% to $3.01.

Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) shares increased by 7.17% to $6.05.

 

Losers

Medley Management, Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) shares declined 13.40% to $0.53 during Friday's pre-market session.

Oxbridge Re Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 7.27% to $1.02.

Senmiao Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 4.38% to $0.63.

 

