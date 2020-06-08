8 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) shares increased by 13.68% to $26.60 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

• Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $3.10. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $6.55.

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares rose 7.43% to $19.95. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 7, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.

• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stock increased by 6.68% to $5.43. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Jun 2, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• Sysco, Inc. (NYSE:SYY) stock increased by 4.56% to $64.40. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Jun 5, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.

Losers

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined 10.71% to $1.25 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) stock fell 5.45% to $0.50.