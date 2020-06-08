11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock rose 95.26% to $2.47 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 62.60% to $4.13.

• CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock rose 40.45% to $0.80.

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) shares moved upwards by 34.44% to $2.83. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock moved upwards by 32.77% to $3.48. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Azul, Inc. (NYSE:AZUL) stock moved upwards by 21.02% to $15.49. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 4, is at Hold, with a price target of $10.

• Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock increased by 20.47% to $0.20.

• Embraer, Inc. (NYSE:ERJ) shares increased by 19.51% to $8.70. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 28, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.

• Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $0.57.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock moved upwards by 15.56% to $0.26.

Losers

• Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares declined 3.58% to $0.74 during Monday's pre-market session.