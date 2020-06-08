10 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) stock moved upwards by 30.01% to $4.70 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.

• Seritage Growth Props, Inc. (NYSE:SRG) stock rose 27.97% to $19.90.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares rose 26.27% to $5.36. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 27, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) stock moved upwards by 23.76% to $15. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.

• Exantas Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XAN) shares increased by 20.63% to $3.45. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on May 12, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $4.

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock increased by 17.38% to $3.31. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares rose 13.64% to $1.25. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on Jun 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Chatham Lodging, Inc. (NYSE:CLDT) stock moved upwards by 12.93% to $10. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

• Pennsylvania REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PEI) shares increased by 12.63% to $2.23. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on Apr 24, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) stock moved upwards by 12.47% to $14.70. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Jun 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $16.