17 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 29.76% to $0.61 during Monday's pre-market session.

• MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares moved upwards by 24.22% to $2.

• Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) stock rose 12.27% to $11.62. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $1.12.

• Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) shares increased by 11.54% to $2.03.

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) stock rose 9.18% to $3.21.

• Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) shares increased by 9.04% to $2.05. According to the most recent rating by Kansas City Capital, on Apr 24, the current rating is at Perform.

• Xerox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XRX) stock rose 6.61% to $19.68. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 6.33% to $0.43.

• SPI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPI) shares increased by 5.75% to $1.

Losers

• Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock declined 5.66% to $1.50 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Mantech Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANT) shares decreased by 4.72% to $73.68. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $83.

• Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 4% to $1.20.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares declined 3.85% to $2.50.

• Sphere 3D, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 3.85% to $2.25.

• ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock decreased by 3.57% to $60.21. The most recent rating by Needham, on May 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 3.39% to $1.14.