13 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares rose 18.15% to $3.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) stock rose 17.35% to $1.15.

• Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) stock increased by 15.38% to $1.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares increased by 13.16% to $19.95. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on Jun 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.

• ORBCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $4.30.

• Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock rose 10.58% to $3.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $1.65.

• Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) shares moved upwards by 6.95% to $3.77. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Partner Communications Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares moved upwards by 5.90% to $4.13.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares increased by 5.66% to $6.25. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Jun 5, is at In-Line, with a price target of $4.

Losers

• Loral Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) stock declined 12.51% to $17.90 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares decreased by 7.83% to $0.53.

• Allied Esports, Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) stock declined 4.36% to $3.51.