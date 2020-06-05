6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUES) shares increased by 7.36% to $0.26 during Friday's pre-market session.

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.51.

• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares rose 4.45% to $5.05. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Jun 2, is at Hold, with a price target of $6.

• Sysco, Inc. (NYSE:SYY) shares moved upwards by 4.10% to $61. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Jun 1, is at Overweight, with a price target of $64.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) stock moved upwards by 3.34% to $56.86. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $50.

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock increased by 3.28% to $17.80. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 7, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.