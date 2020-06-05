10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $5.23 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) stock rose 5.76% to $12.30. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 26, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.

• LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares rose 4.35% to $1.20.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) stock increased by 4.27% to $8.55.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock moved upwards by 4.19% to $9.70. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $4.

• Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE:HL) stock increased by 3.34% to $3.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

Losers

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares decreased by 3.83% to $3.14 during Friday's pre-market session.

• SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 3.54% to $1.91.

• Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) stock declined 3.42% to $2.26.

• Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE:FSM) stock decreased by 3.16% to $4.44.