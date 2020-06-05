18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) stock moved upwards by 38.60% to $1.58 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Verb Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) stock rose 27.27% to $1.54.

• Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock rose 10.12% to $32. The most recent rating by Needham, on Jun 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares moved upwards by 8.65% to $1.13.

• Sabre, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares moved upwards by 7.43% to $9.69. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.

• Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock moved upwards by 6.42% to $3.15.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) stock increased by 5.92% to $6.44.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE:JKS) shares rose 5.46% to $18.35. The most recent rating by GLJ Research, on Apr 8, is at Sell, with a price target of $7.

• Daqo New Energy, Inc. (NYSE:DQ) shares rose 5.04% to $59. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $69.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 4.69% to $2.23.

Losers

• Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) shares decreased by 14.66% to $32.37 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Jun 2, is at Outperform, with a price target of $45.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) stock decreased by 12.83% to $2.65.

• Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares decreased by 9.12% to $15.15.

• Technical Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCCO) stock decreased by 8.71% to $2.62.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares fell 6.06% to $1.24.

• Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares declined 4.97% to $1.53.

• PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) stock fell 4.09% to $25.82. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $34.

• Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell 3.24% to $8.35. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on May 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.