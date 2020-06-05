10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Bank Bradesco, Inc. (NYSE:BBD) shares increased by 12.78% to $4.81 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.

• Collier Creek Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CCH) stock increased by 9.02% to $11.85.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares rose 7.36% to $22.77. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $26.

• Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) shares increased by 6.13% to $0.40.

• LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 5.81% to $8.56.

• Hexindai, Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $1.08.

• Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE:SAN) stock increased by 4.60% to $2.73.

• HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) shares rose 4.38% to $26.24. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Prudential, Inc. (NYSE:PUK) stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $30.89.

• ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE:ING) shares rose 4.23% to $7.77. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 11, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $7.