11 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) stock moved upwards by 20.57% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares rose 4.52% to $1.62.

• CSI Compressco, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLP) stock rose 4.13% to $0.63. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on May 5, the current rating is at Sell.

• U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) stock rose 3.01% to $0.49. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on May 15, is at Neutral.

Losers

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) stock declined 7.14% to $1.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Sprague Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SRLP) stock declined 6.73% to $14.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock fell 6.10% to $0.32.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock declined 3.92% to $1.96. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares declined 3.83% to $45.76. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Jun 3, is at Overweight, with a price target of $54.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock fell 3.39% to $7.40.

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) stock declined 3.27% to $0.26. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Apr 7, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.