17 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Air Transport Services Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) stock increased by 14.36% to $24.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares rose 10.53% to $19. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on May 18, the current rating is at Outperform.

• ClearSign Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares increased by 10.29% to $0.75.

• AAR, Inc. (NYSE:AIR) shares increased by 10.16% to $27.43. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares increased by 8.84% to $3.94. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

• Navistar International, Inc. (NYSE:NAV) stock rose 7.48% to $25.43. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares rose 6.18% to $1.89.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:GOL) stock increased by 5.49% to $7.30. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.

• Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $1.76.

• SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock rose 4.44% to $2.59.

Losers

• BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares decreased by 11.26% to $1.34 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Genco Shipping & Trading, Inc. (NYSE:GNK) shares decreased by 6.52% to $6.02. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Greenpro Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares decreased by 4.86% to $1.37.

• Hebron Tech Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEBT) shares decreased by 4.83% to $13.60.

• Art's-Way Manufacturing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock fell 4.64% to $1.85.

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) stock declined 4.58% to $1.98. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock fell 3.58% to $3.50.