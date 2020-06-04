6 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) shares increased by 18.49% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. (NYSE:CWK) shares increased by 6.77% to $13.25. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $75.77. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 12, is at Sell, with a price target of $50.

• Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares increased by 3.24% to $7.65. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on Jun 4, is at Sell, with a price target of $6.

Losers

• Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) stock declined 4.50% to $5.52 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on May 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock declined 3.88% to $1.86. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.