9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock increased by 6.16% to $5.34 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) shares rose 5.85% to $8.32.

• Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) stock increased by 4.51% to $1.39.

• Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock rose 4.22% to $4.20.

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares increased by 3.86% to $3.23.

• Kinross Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KGC) stock increased by 3.74% to $6.38. The most recent rating by CIBC, on May 12, is at Outperformer, with a price target of $9.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $7.79.

• DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) stock rose 3.51% to $9.72.

Losers

• Color Star Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHT) stock fell 7.74% to $0.39 during Thursday's pre-market session.