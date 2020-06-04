Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) shares moved upwards by 12.37% to $9.45 during Thursday's pre-market session.

OFS Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) stock moved upwards by 5.16% to $11.

MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $3.23.

 

Losers

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares fell 6.76% to $15.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.

ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock decreased by 5.21% to $9.28.

Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.47. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jun 4, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE:HDB) stock fell 3.51% to $44.48.

Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) shares declined 3.27% to $6.07.

 

Related Articles (LX + OCCI)

33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: LexinFintech Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2020
7 High-Risk Stocks For Market Gamblers
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.