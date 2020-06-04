8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• LexinFintech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LX) shares moved upwards by 12.37% to $9.45 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• OFS Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) stock moved upwards by 5.16% to $11.

• MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) stock moved upwards by 3.53% to $3.23.

Losers

• NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares fell 6.76% to $15.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Compass Point, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.

• ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock decreased by 5.21% to $9.28.

• Qudian, Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares decreased by 4.55% to $1.47. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Jun 4, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• HDFC Bank, Inc. (NYSE:HDB) stock fell 3.51% to $44.48.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) shares declined 3.27% to $6.07.