16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares increased by 18.94% to $1.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• LATAM Airlines Group, Inc. (NYSE:LTM) shares increased by 13.86% to $1.89. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.

• AAR, Inc. (NYSE:AIR) stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $22.50. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

• FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock moved upwards by 9.24% to $1.30. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Apr 15, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $2.

• Corporacion America, Inc. (NYSE:CAAP) shares moved upwards by 8.05% to $3.22. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 9, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased by 5.67% to $3.54.

• Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 4.44% to $1.88.

• Embraer, Inc. (NYSE:ERJ) stock increased by 3.64% to $6.55. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 28, is at Underperform, with a price target of $4.

• Pyxis Tankers, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) stock moved upwards by 3.52% to $1.03.

• Avis Budget Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $24.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Jun 1, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $25.

Losers

• BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares fell 10.43% to $1.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Greenpro Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 6.41% to $1.46.

• Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 5.47% to $0.83.

• China Ceramics Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCL) shares declined 5.06% to $0.66.

• Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 4.50% to $0.38.

• Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock decreased by 3.01% to $0.67.