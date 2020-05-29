10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock rose 13.26% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Glu Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) stock increased by 9.68% to $9.52. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

• Liquid Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:YVR) shares rose 7.59% to $1.70.

• Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares rose 3.77% to $6.60. The most recent rating by Northland Capital Markets, on May 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $14.

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares increased by 3.70% to $2.80.

• EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) stock rose 3.58% to $54.17. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on May 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.

• Orange, Inc. (NYSE:ORAN) stock rose 3.31% to $12.17.

Losers

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock decreased by 15.82% to $2.50 during Friday's pre-market session.

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined 3.74% to $2.06. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• China Unicom, Inc. (NYSE:CHU) stock declined 3.32% to $5.67.