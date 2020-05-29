5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares increased by 13.69% to $41.60 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Telsey Advisory Group, on May 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.

• Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares moved upwards by 3.07% to $1.68. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

• SpartanNash, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTN) stock moved upwards by 3% to $21.30. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $15.

Losers

• Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUES) stock decreased by 6.45% to $0.29 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock declined 3.17% to $5.50.