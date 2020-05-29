20 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) stock increased by 18.73% to $90 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on May 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $115.

• VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares increased by 8.20% to $154.32. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on May 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $170.

• Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stock rose 7.46% to $49. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.

• Marvell Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock rose 5.61% to $31.65. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on May 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.

• Logitech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares increased by 5.37% to $60.06. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock moved upwards by 4.88% to $4.08. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock rose 4.70% to $0.43.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.07.

• Repay Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares increased by 3.78% to $21.40. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on May 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $21.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 3.62% to $2.29.

Losers

• StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock fell 6.79% to $29.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• DXC Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DXC) stock declined 6.06% to $15.50. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares fell 5.22% to $5.27.

• Vivopower International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock decreased by 5.09% to $0.93.

• Appian, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 4.86% to $56.40. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 11, is at Underweight, with a price target of $35.

• Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) stock declined 4.46% to $1.50. According to the most recent rating by Kansas City Capital, on Apr 24, the current rating is at Perform.

• Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDC) stock declined 4.45% to $41.68. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 4, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.

• Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares fell 3.48% to $175.05. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on May 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $200.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 3.40% to $0.33.

• SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares decreased by 3.06% to $1.90.