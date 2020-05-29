20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 120.89% to $11.95 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) stock increased by 15.21% to $0.49.

• AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) stock rose 12.50% to $9. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $7.

• Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares moved upwards by 12.35% to $9.19.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) shares increased by 11.96% to $2.34. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Apr 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.

• MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares increased by 11.82% to $3.69. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.

• IMV, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) stock rose 9.42% to $3.37. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved upwards by 8.51% to $20.40. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Celyad, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $11.95. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.

• Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares rose 7.44% to $5.20. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Losers

• ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares declined 21.40% to $15.10 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CGC) stock fell 17.64% to $18.11.

• Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) shares decreased by 16.95% to $37.25. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on May 12, the current rating is at Perform.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares decreased by 13.21% to $2.43. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on May 5, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares decreased by 11.72% to $0.41.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares decreased by 11.46% to $1.39.

• AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) stock fell 8.90% to $8.39. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on May 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.

• Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) stock fell 8.70% to $1.05.

• PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares fell 8.64% to $5.50. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) stock declined 6.42% to $1.75.