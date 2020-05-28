7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NBR) stock rose 6.54% to $40.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.
• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock increased by 5.59% to $1.70.
Losers
• Peabody Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTU) stock fell 7.53% to $3.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.
• Flex LNG, Inc. (NYSE:FLNG) stock declined 7.08% to $4.46.
• Euronav, Inc. (NYSE:EURN) stock fell 4.28% to $10.29.
• Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:WLL) shares decreased by 3.72% to $0.82. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Apr 2, the current rating is at Underperform.
• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) shares declined 3.02% to $4.98.
