9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) shares rose 18.25% to $1.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock rose 9.29% to $2.

• WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shares rose 8.75% to $4.10.

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $1.85.

• Vonage Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VG) shares rose 4.10% to $10.15. The most recent rating by Needham, on May 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares moved upwards by 3.55% to $0.64. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 15, is at Hold.

Losers

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock decreased by 3.72% to $3.11 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares fell 3.60% to $31.87. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.

• Sogou, Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) stock declined 3.31% to $3.21. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 30, the current rating is at Buy.