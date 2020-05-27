12 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market Overview

Gainers

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares moved upwards by 7.19% to $5.74 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock rose 6.24% to $62.95. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 12, is at Sell, with a price target of $50.

Service Properties Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVC) shares moved upwards by 5.22% to $7.05. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 29, is at Hold, with a price target of $7.

Chatham Lodging, Inc. (NYSE:CLDT) stock rose 4.30% to $7.03. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares rose 4.22% to $10.62. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $7.

STORE Capital, Inc. (NYSE:STOR) stock rose 3.96% to $20.75. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.

Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) stock increased by 3.84% to $7.71. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on May 14, is at In-Line, with a price target of $9.

EPR Props, Inc. (NYSE:EPR) shares rose 3.81% to $33.50. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.

Realty Income, Inc. (NYSE:O) shares rose 3.62% to $57.48. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 4, is at Overweight, with a price target of $60.

RLJ Lodging, Inc. (NYSE:RLJ) shares rose 3.58% to $11. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Apr 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $12.

 

Losers

CBL & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) stock declined 4.17% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 7, is at Underweight, with a price target of $0.

Innovative Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) stock declined 3.57% to $81.90.

 

