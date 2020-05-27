14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares rose 33.80% to $2.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Tuniu, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock moved upwards by 20% to $0.96.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) shares rose 18.70% to $16.63.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CCL) shares rose 16.82% to $19.03. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose 14.89% to $18.36. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $21.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock moved upwards by 14.66% to $2.19.

• Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock moved upwards by 11.28% to $55.15. The most recent rating by Stifel, on May 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.

• Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock rose 11.11% to $1.60. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE:IHG) shares moved upwards by 9.23% to $52.78. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Apr 1, the current rating is at Outperform.

• Denny's, Inc. (NASDAQ:DENN) shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $12.20. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on May 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Losers

• Centric Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRC) stock decreased by 16.97% to $0.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares declined 7.71% to $21.07. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.

• Renren, Inc. (NYSE:RENN) stock declined 5.54% to $4.60.

• Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) stock declined 3.35% to $1.30.