5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Gainers

Aluminum Corp of China, Inc. (NYSE:ACH) shares rose 11.11% to $5.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) stock moved upwards by 4.82% to $10. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on May 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.

Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) stock moved upwards by 3.77% to $9.09. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 26, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shares increased by 3.63% to $5.14. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Apr 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

CRH, Inc. (NYSE:CRH) stock rose 3.30% to $31.89.

 

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

