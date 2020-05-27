Market Overview

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Gainers

Greenpro Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares moved upwards by 118% to $1.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares increased by 35.94% to $0.80. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares increased by 13.51% to $14.20. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on May 18, the current rating is at Outperform.

JetBlue Airways, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock rose 11.03% to $11.73. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $9.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares increased by 9.87% to $12.24. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares increased by 9.51% to $32.35. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 4, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) stock increased by 8.28% to $37.94. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 6, is at Neutral, with a price target of $31.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) stock increased by 7.80% to $27.63. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Apr 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $45.

Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:LUV) shares rose 7.16% to $34.86. The most recent rating by UBS, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.

Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 6.42% to $0.75.

 

Losers

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) stock decreased by 4.13% to $2.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

 

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

