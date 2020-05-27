11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Liberty Formula One Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWONA) stock rose 19.09% to $37.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Apr 13, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Cinedigm, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares moved upwards by 11.76% to $0.96.

• trivago, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock rose 11.11% to $2.20. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) stock moved upwards by 7.72% to $3. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on May 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• GigaMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIGM) shares moved upwards by 6.86% to $2.96.

• AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) stock increased by 6.27% to $5.42. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on May 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock rose 5.83% to $1.27.

• WPP, Inc. (NYSE:WPP) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $40.07. The most recent rating by CFRA, on May 1, is at Hold, with a price target of $44.

• Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) stock moved upwards by 4.41% to $51.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 8, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $43.

• Loral Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) stock rose 4.29% to $20.42.

Losers

• Entercom Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ETM) shares declined 6.21% to $1.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Apr 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.