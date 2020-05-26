Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock rose 15.38% to $6 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stock rose 11.47% to $4.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.

US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $19. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares rose 4.72% to $42.80. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.

Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $2.23. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock rose 4.59% to $15.04. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 7, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.

Coca-Cola European, Inc. (NYSE:CCEP) stock increased by 3.93% to $38.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) stock increased by 3.11% to $9.27. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

 

Losers

Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUES) stock fell 27.56% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

 

Related Articles (COTY + VFF)

28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Friday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 22, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 20, 2020
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.