9 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Village Farms Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) stock rose 15.38% to $6 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stock rose 11.47% to $4.18. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $6.

• US Foods Hldg, Inc. (NYSE:USFD) stock moved upwards by 6.68% to $19. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

• Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE:BUD) shares rose 4.72% to $42.80. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $39.

• Ambev, Inc. (NYSE:ABEV) shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $2.23. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

• The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock rose 4.59% to $15.04. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 7, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $15.

• Coca-Cola European, Inc. (NYSE:CCEP) stock increased by 3.93% to $38.11. The most recent rating by UBS, on Apr 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.

• Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) stock increased by 3.11% to $9.27. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

Losers

• Tuesday Morning, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUES) stock fell 27.56% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session.