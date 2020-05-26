11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) shares increased by 7.52% to $2.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $1.75.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares increased by 7.23% to $1.78. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• California Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRC) shares rose 6.94% to $1.54. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 25, is at In-Line, with a price target of $2.

• Noble, Inc. (NYSE:NE) shares moved upwards by 6.94% to $0.17. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 13, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Petrobras Brasileiro, Inc. (NYSE:PBR) shares rose 6.38% to $7.50. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 18, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Ovintiv, Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shares increased by 5.90% to $8.80. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on May 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Transocean, Inc. (NYSE:RIG) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.51. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 1, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• PBF Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock increased by 5.26% to $11. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on May 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.

• NexTier Oilfield, Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares increased by 5.10% to $2.99. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.

Losers

• RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) stock decreased by 6.89% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session.