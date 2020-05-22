18 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $1.64 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares increased by 9.93% to $1.66.

• Sigmatron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock increased by 8.56% to $3.55.

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) stock increased by 7.31% to $246.03. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $280.

• Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $171.61. The most recent rating by Needham, on May 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $192.

• DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) shares rose 4.20% to $1.24.

• Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares moved upwards by 3.07% to $6.37. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on May 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.

• Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shares increased by 3.05% to $45.54. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $31.

Losers

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock decreased by 9.82% to $1.01 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 9.43% to $0.96. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) stock decreased by 8.56% to $14.90. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock decreased by 8.30% to $2.21.

• Lattice Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock declined 7.23% to $22.20. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.

• Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE:HPE) stock fell 6.37% to $9.70. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 22, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.

• ReneSola, Inc. (NYSE:SOL) shares fell 5.21% to $0.91.

• PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE:PAGS) shares fell 4.28% to $26.15. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Apr 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock declined 3.88% to $1.24.

• Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) shares fell 3.85% to $1.25.