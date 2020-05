4 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• AG Mortgage Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares rose 5.10% to $2.99 during Friday's pre-market session.

• CorePoint Lodging, Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) stock increased by 3.13% to $3.95.

Losers

• Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) stock decreased by 4.95% to $9.40 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $7.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stock fell 3.19% to $1.97. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 29, is at Underweight, with a price target of $2.