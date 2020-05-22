5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sunlands Technology, Inc. (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock increased by 3.67% to $1.13.

Losers

• Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares fell 3.67% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock decreased by 3.48% to $28. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on May 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.