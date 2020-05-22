Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 7:38am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Sunlands Technology, Inc. (NYSE:STG) stock moved upwards by 8.12% to $1.73 during Friday's pre-market session.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) stock moved upwards by 7.39% to $2.47.

iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock increased by 3.67% to $1.13.

 

Losers

Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares fell 3.67% to $1.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock decreased by 3.48% to $28. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on May 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $40.

 

Related Articles (STG + PYX)

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 20, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 5%; Surface Oncology Shares Spike Higher
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Xcel Brands Jumps After Q1 Results; Pyxus International Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Lowe's Tops Q1 Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.