13 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock increased by 5.38% to $0.78 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) stock increased by 4.82% to $62.89. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on May 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $64.

• U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock rose 3.62% to $6.30. The most recent rating by Small Cap Consumer Research, on May 7, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.

• Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) stock rose 3.45% to $1.20.

• Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $11.20. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.

• Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 3.31% to $5. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Party City Holdco, Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares rose 3.13% to $0.66. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $1.

Losers

• Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) shares decreased by 7.96% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares declined 7.62% to $25.16. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on Apr 6, is at Positive, with a price target of $25.

• Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) stock declined 5.17% to $27.90. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $27.

• Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares decreased by 5% to $1.90. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares fell 4.26% to $0.90.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares declined 3.08% to $0.50.