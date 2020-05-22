20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Medigus, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock moved upwards by 45.22% to $3.95 during Friday's pre-market session.

• Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) stock moved upwards by 25.65% to $2.89. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on Mar 17, the current rating is at Sell.

• Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares increased by 20.66% to $0.73. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Feb 24, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $2.

• Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares increased by 20.65% to $0.93.

• CTI BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares increased by 13.73% to $1.16.

• Entera Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTX) stock rose 11.54% to $2.32.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares rose 9.41% to $2.21.

• Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) stock moved upwards by 9.08% to $0.96.

• TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares moved upwards by 8.40% to $1.29. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 19, the current rating is at Neutral.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock increased by 7.36% to $0.70. The most recent rating by SVB Leerink, on May 6, is at Outperform, with a price target of $2.

Losers

• Geron, Inc. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares declined 25% to $1.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by BTIG, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares declined 18.29% to $16.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $22.

• ContraFect, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock fell 16.70% to $4.49.

• PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDSB) stock decreased by 10.66% to $1.09. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.

• Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares declined 10.09% to $2.85.

• Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock fell 9.99% to $15.59. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 31, is at Overweight, with a price target of $37.

• I-MAB, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares fell 9.91% to $20.

• Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares fell 9.89% to $5.10. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.

• Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock declined 8.38% to $6.67. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on May 4, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock declined 7.12% to $3. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on May 8, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.