7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Loral Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shares moved upwards by 8.97% to $19.92 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock increased by 7.39% to $1.89.

• GrubHub, Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) stock rose 5.61% to $60.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on May 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $49.

• Gogo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares moved upwards by 5.39% to $2.15. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.

• Cinemark Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) stock increased by 3.47% to $13.40. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $13.

Losers

• Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) stock decreased by 4% to $1800 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on May 12, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1450.

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) stock decreased by 3.51% to $0.55. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on May 15, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.