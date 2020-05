16 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock rose 46.18% to $4.97 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock rose 44% to $1.80.

• CYREN, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares moved upwards by 23.21% to $1.38.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 14.34% to $0.90.

• Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares increased by 13.58% to $3.01.

• Sphere 3D, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 11.98% to $2.15.

• Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ:INPX) stock rose 10.85% to $1.43.

• Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares rose 8.99% to $1.94.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares rose 8.03% to $0.36.

• Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares moved upwards by 4.73% to $7.30. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

Losers

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares decreased by 8.81% to $1.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) stock declined 5.74% to $47. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on May 6, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $55.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares declined 5.55% to $0.43.

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares decreased by 5.13% to $1.85.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares decreased by 4.19% to $5.26.

• Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) shares decreased by 3.18% to $17.34.