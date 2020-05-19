17 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Nano Dimension, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 75.37% to $1.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares rose 21.05% to $6.90. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.

• Energous, Inc. (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved upwards by 11.64% to $2.11.

• Boxlight, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock increased by 8.35% to $0.72.

• Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 7.50% to $0.97.

• Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE:MFGP) shares rose 5.76% to $5.60.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock moved upwards by 5.48% to $2.31.

• Endava, Inc. (NYSE:DAVA) shares increased by 3.67% to $49.21. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 29, is at Neutral, with a price target of $44.

• Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shares rose 3.57% to $22.36. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.

• Silicon Motion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares increased by 3.05% to $47. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $58.

Losers

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares fell 6.97% to $0.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE:STM) stock fell 5.16% to $23.62. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on Apr 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.

• Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock declined 3.91% to $2.21.

• My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock declined 3.89% to $0.86.

• Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock declined 3.41% to $65.11. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on May 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $66.

• Materialise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTLS) stock fell 3.14% to $21. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.

• Safe-T Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares declined 3.13% to $1.24.