11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) stock increased by 10.07% to $18.91 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on May 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.

• Grupo Financiero Galicia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares rose 7.14% to $9.

• Gladstone Investment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock rose 6.80% to $10.99.

• Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares rose 5.77% to $0.85.

• MGIC Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MTG) stock moved upwards by 4.40% to $7. The most recent rating by Barclays, on May 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $10.

• Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) shares rose 4.10% to $16. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.

• Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE:CS) stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $7.98. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Apr 24, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.

• VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) shares increased by 3.89% to $23.50.

• Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE:DB) shares increased by 3.88% to $6.69.

• Discover Financial, Inc. (NYSE:DFS) stock increased by 3.60% to $39.40. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on May 15, is at Outperform, with a price target of $52.

Losers

• ICICI Bank, Inc. (NYSE:IBN) stock fell 5.74% to $7.97 during Monday's pre-market session.