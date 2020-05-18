10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) stock rose 48.91% to $0.48 during Monday's pre-market session.

• FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) shares moved upwards by 20% to $1.20. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on Apr 15, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $2.

• Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares rose 10.55% to $55. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 23, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $65.

• Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) stock moved upwards by 8.61% to $8.70. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on May 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.

• PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares moved upwards by 8.21% to $6.85. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on May 8, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

• Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:NAT) shares increased by 7.55% to $5.41. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on May 4, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE:SCS) shares moved upwards by 7.41% to $10.44. The most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on Mar 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) stock moved upwards by 7.22% to $2.82. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on Apr 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares rose 6.05% to $0.15.

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock increased by 5.93% to $1.25. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.